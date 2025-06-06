Virtual job fair will interview teachers for Orange County schools

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools will host a virtual job for for educators on June 24.

Multiple schools will do interviews for in-person teaching positions for the 2025-2026 school year.

To qualify, you must have a certification by the Florida Department of Education.

The job fair will be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Career fair Plus.

Click here to register.

