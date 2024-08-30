Visit Florida request $100M from next year’s state budget

ORLANDO, Fla. — Visit Florida wants $100 million from next year’s state budget.

The tourism marketing agency promotes Florida to other states.

The budget remained flat at $80 million this year because of controversy over how it was spent in recent years.

Visit Florida leaders say they will continue to push for a budget increase from Tallahassee.

Nearly 141 million people visited the state in 2023, which is more than before the pandemic.

Next year’s legislative session will start in March.

