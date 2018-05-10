0 Visit Orlando to release 2017 tourism numbers

ORLANDO, Fla. - Visit Orlando will release how many people visited the city in 2017 Thursday, and the financial impact it had on Central Florida.

Theme parks, shopping and restaurants have made Orlando the number one tourist destination in the country.

“It's a magical place. It's relative all to here,” tourist Stephen Scott said.

Download: WFTV mobile apps

The last time Scott was in Orlando was 12 years ago, and he said a lot has changed.

“I've seen a lot more restaurants and shops opening up. Disney is expanding. Can't wait to come (back) in another few years,” Scott said.

The number of tourists traveling to Orlando is something Visit Orlando CEO and president George Aguel said is a constant grind with a global goal.

Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando: Visitors guide

Visit Orlando said that in 2015, 66 million visitors came to Orlando, and that number went up in 2016 by 2 million people.

“Everyone wants to visit here,” Scott said.

Officials said the reason behind the growth is the emotional connection Orlando has with people, and that connection creates memories.

Read: Universal Studios adding new attractions to its Orlando park

“Our daughter is disabled. So, Disney is fantastic. She can access things that everybody else can access,” Scott said.

Aguel said despite 2017 having obstacles such as Hurricane Irma, his team was prepared to make sure tourists felt welcome.

"We want to make sure that we are reassuring any possible concern about coming after an event such as a hurricane, (and) that we are ready to conduct business, and that we are ready to welcome them. There should be no hesitation for them,” Aguel said.

Guide to Orlando's Disney Springs: Formerly Downtown Disney

According to a report by the themed entertainment and museum industries, in 2016, Disney had a decline of attendance by just 1 percent, mainly because Disney resources were focusing on Disney in Asia.

Universal Studios had a 7.4 percent increase in attendance from previous years because of new rides and upgrades that were made to old ones, such as the Hulk.

Read: Hotels near Universal Orlando

SeaWorld reported its first quarter earnings for 2018: Total revenue increased by $30.8 million or 16.5 percent to $217.2 million from the first quarter of 2017. Attendance increased by 0.4 million or 14.9 percent to 3.2 million guests from the first quarter of 2017.

"We are happy about the progress we made in the first quarter and the continued positive results we are seeing year-to-date in April and are laser focused on continuing to execute as we enter the peak summer season," said John Reilly, Interim Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.

Channel 9 will share the tourist report results on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.