Visit Orlando’s Terry Prather on his blue-to-white collar transition

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Terry Prather worked hard on his way up to white-collar leadership.

Before he was on the boards of many Central Florida organizations, Prather started out as a construction worker in the theme park industry and worked all the way up to president of SeaWorld Orlando, retiring from the theme park in 2015. He then was COO at Lift Orlando from 2016-2023, before becoming chairman/director of the Dr. Phillips Charities and chair of Visit Orlando.

With these fresh positions, Prather spoke to Orlando Business Journal on uplifting his peers and his desire to help make Central Florida’s workforce more equitable.

Read: ‘We thank you’: French steakhouse in Dr. Phillips announces its closure after 5 years

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Black History Month: Orlando woman helps underserved communities by sharing her time, expertise You do not have to be wealthy to be a philanthropist. (WFTV)





©2024 Cox Media Group