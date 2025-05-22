Volunteers wanted for beach cleanup day at Volusia County’s Winterhaven Park

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County is inviting the community to help with a post-Memorial Day cleanup effort at Winterhaven Park in Ponce Inlet.

The annual cleanup is scheduled from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. on May 27.

The aim is to remove waste following the busy Memorial Day weekend. It’s part of the county’s ongoing Keep Volusia Beautiful initiative.

The Winterhaven Park cleanup will be located at 4589 S. Atlantic Ave. in Ponce Inlet, about just 3.5 miles south of Dunlawton Boulevard.

Trash bags and gloves will be provided. Volunteers are encouraged to dress appropriately for outdoor work and bring their own water and sunscreen.

RSVPs are encouraged but not required. To RSVP or learn more about the cleanup, email lwalter@volusia.org.

