Volusia Beach Safety officer accused of running over 2 women speaks in court

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Eyewitness News was in the courtroom Wednesday when the former Volusia Beach Safety Sergeant accused of running over and injuring two 18-year-old women while sunbathing read a formal apology to the victims.

The incident happened on Memorial Day near the Daytona Grande Oceanfront Hotel. Wednesday’s hearing was not criminal; it was for a traffic citation, which both attorneys agreed to dismiss.

“Not a day has passed that I haven’t thought of both of you and thanked God for his protection over you,” 37-year-old Arthur Gendreau read from his apology letter.

After the hearing, 18-year-old Sierra Trumble said she was relieved to hear those words.

“I thought it was genuine. All I wanted to hear was an apology,” said Trumble.

Her attorney now plans to file a formal lawsuit against the county. So far only an intent to sue has been filed and the county now has six months to respond.

