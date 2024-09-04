Volusia County lifeguard accused of running over 2 women faces civil lawsuit

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Volusia County lifeguard accused of running over and injuring two 18-year-old women on Memorial Day will be in court Wednesday.

An attorney for one of the victims said she would take the stand at the hearing in DeLand.

Both beach safety officials and the Volusia Sheriff’s Office told Channel 9 that the investigation found nothing criminal against the sergeant.

But he is now being sued civilly by one of the victims.

The incident happened on Memorial Day near the Daytona Grande Oceanfront Resort.

Body camera footage shows the scene just after the incident.

A report says Sgt. Arthur Gendreau was parked next to another beach safety official west of an emergency traffic lane.

He drove forward to make a slight right-hand turn and accidentally struck the two sunbathing women.

He and the other lifeguard began treating both victims, who were eventually transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The hearing on Wednesday is scheduled for 11 a.m. in DeLand

The victim’s attorney says she does plan to speak.

