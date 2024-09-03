Volusia County Marine Science Center closing to undergo major renovation

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Millions of dollars of upgrades are coming to the Marine Science Center in Volusia County.

The work will take approximately nine months to complete, during which the facilities will be closed to the public.

The renovations total just over $5 million and are being paid for through the county’s ECHO grant program and American Rescue Plan Act Funds.

The upgrades include a new 1,500-square-foot educational facility that will feature both a living reef and shoreline exhibit.

“We’re really excited because these are the tools that we use to help educate the public on how they can reduce human impacts,” Director Chad Macfie says.

According to Macfie, Volusia County has one of the largest artificial reef programs in the southeastern United States.

While work is underway, staff at the Marine Science Center will still be caring for sick and injured animals at its hospitals.

“So we are going to stay really busy,” Macfie added. “So when we open back up, we have a lot of new things and a lot of new messages to help educate the public.”

They will also train and adjust education programs to learn the lay of the land to prepare for the reopening.

