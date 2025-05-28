Volusia City Councilman to explore area for horse riding on the beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Riding off into the sunset could soon become a reality for Volusia County residents and visitors. It’s an activity County Councilman Troy Kent believes would be popular in our area.

“I have had so many positive emails from people who have said they would love the opportunity to bring their horses to the beach or pay to ride a horse on the beach,” said Kent.

It wasn’t hard for us to find beachgoers who felt that way.

“Because the beach is a beautiful place, and horses are amazing. Riding them across the shore is going to be cool,” said Kayla Carter.

However, unlike dogs on the beach, not everyone is on board with the idea.

“My big concern in both situations, but more so with horses than dogs, is the cleanup if they use the restroom. I mean that is, it’s going to happen,” said Ashley Frizzell.

Kent has already heard those concerns, which is why he said horses would be required to wear tail bags to catch waste. Similar to the dog-friendly sections of the beach, horses would also be confined to certain areas. Kent wants the council to consider an area in Ormond-by-the-Sea and just south of New Smyrna Beach.

“I see no problem with beach safety calling in any concerns. We also have a great sheriff in Volusia County, and my hope is that they would help as well,” said Kent.

A date for this discussion hasn't been set yet, but Kent said he has asked for it to be put on an agenda soon. Riding horses on the beach is allowed in other parts of the state, like Amelia Island,

