New affordable housing development for seniors coming to Orange City

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders broke ground Friday on a new affordable housing development in Orange City that will add 80 apartments for older residents.

The project, called Bristol Manor, is being built at 2300 Veterans Memorial Parkway and is designed for residents age 55 and older.

County officials said the development will include 40 one-bedroom units and 40 two-bedroom units for income-eligible seniors.

The complex is being built on about 6.4 acres across from AdventHealth Fish Memorial.

Officials said the project is part of Volusia County’s effort to restore affordable housing lost during recent hurricanes and expand long-term housing options for seniors.

The development is partially funded through Transform386, a federally backed housing recovery initiative created to support rebuilding and housing stability after storm damage.

County leaders said Bristol Manor is the third of four approved multifamily housing projects under the program to begin construction this year.

Wendover Housing Partners is overseeing construction, with completion expected next year.

Officials said details on when residents can begin applying for units will be released as construction moves forward.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group