Volusia County considers suing drug companies for opioid epidemic

DeLAND, Fla. - Hundreds of people overdose on opioids every year in Volusia County, so the county is considering taking the companies that make and distribute the drugs to court.

Daytona Beach has been one of the hardest hit cities by the epidemic.

The city has a population of 66,000, but last year, Narcan was used more 200 times on people who overdosed.

Deputies said many have overdosed multiple times.

Footage from a Volusia County Sheriff's Office body-worn camera recorded in October showed deputies discovering two parents passed out in their parked car.

Deputies said the couple had been abusing opiates.

The couple's 8-month-old daughter was in the back seating hungry and crying.

"At first, it makes you sick, but then you realize the people you're dealing with have a sickness," Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

Deputies said they've used Narcan more than 600 times last year throughout the county.

Chitwood has charged the responsible drug dealers in the past. And now the Volusia County Council will vote Tuesday on whether to hire a Pensacola law firm to pursue litigation against companies that manufacture and distribute the drugs for "damages caused to the county."

It's a growing trend that Channel 9 first reported about in February when Brevard and Osceola counties announced similar plans when they hired a New York law firm to represent them.

"You don't care what havoc it wreaks on the community?" Chitwood said. "Somebody has to be held accountable for that, and I believe that's the big drug manufactors."

Law enforcement officials said they hope the lawsuits a deal financial blow and change how easily and frequently the drugs are distributed.

A formal complaint could be filed within 45 days if the county council approves a contract with the law firm.

