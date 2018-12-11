Volusia County corrections sergeant accused of having sexual encounter with inmate

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 31-year-old Volusia County Division of Corrections sergeant surrendered himself Tuesday afternoon after having a sexual encounter with an inmate at the Volusia County Correctional Facility, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
Christopher L. Harvey, of Port Orange, was charged with sexual misconduct between a detention facility employee and an inmate, Sheriff's Office spokesman Andrew Gant said.
"The investigation showed that Harvey received oral sex from a female inmate in a laundry room while he was supervising an overnight laundry detail," Gant said of the investigation, which began in October. "The incident was witnessed by another inmate."
Harvey was booked into the Flagler County Jail in lieu of a $5,000 bail.
