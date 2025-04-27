Volusia County drug dealer attempts to escape deputies on scooter

DELAND, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has released information on arrests concerning a drug investigation in DeLand.

SWAT officers arrested their first suspect, James Burges, after he was seen leaving the scene in a vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found fentanyl, powdered cocaine, pills, and a firearm.

Burges’ girlfriend, Nicole Wert, fled the vehicle with her brother and attempted to get away from deputies on a scooter.

They were also put into custody shortly after, where Wert would be charged with the sale and delivery of fentanyl.

The brother has not been charged at this time.

