Volusia County honors late Sheriff James “Jim” Tucker with memorial road dedication

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has honored the late Sheriff James “Jim” Tucker with a memorial road dedication on Tuesday.

Sheriff Tucker, who was elected at the age of 28, was a trailblazer in law enforcement, known for hiring the first female and African American deputies in the county.

“These were not symbolic hires - they were structural changes that moved the agency forward and opened doors for generations to come,” said Matt Leinhart.

In addition to his role as sheriff, Tucker served as a prosecutor, judge, educator, and city attorney, demonstrating a lifelong commitment to public service.

His family and county leaders have noted that regardless of his position, Tucker consistently worked to serve others.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group