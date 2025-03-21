Volusia County hosts annual ‘Stand Down’ event to support veterans

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Ocean Center is hosting the annual “Stand Down” event to support veterans on Friday and Saturday.

Organizers said the event offers vital resources to veterans in need.

The event provides services like housing assistance, medical care, job opportunities, and VA benefits, aiming to help homeless veterans and foster camaraderie among all veterans.

Scott Olson, Interim Director of Volusia County Veterans Services, said, “This event focuses on homeless veterans here in Volusia County, trying to provide them with vital resources to help them better their lives.”

Veterans attending expressed gratitude for the wide range of services.

“For years I didn’t even realize this was a thing,” explained William Pratt. “I mean, I was out of the service for almost two decades before I found out I even had medical care.”

Highlights included the Veterans Benefits Administration’s Mobile Compensation Unit, which offered on-site claims exams, and the distribution of over 300 bags of food by Second Harvest Food Bank.

Organizers stress that help continues year-round at four Volusia County offices—in Daytona, New Smyrna, Deltona, and DeLand—where veterans can connect with benefits anytime.

For veterans like Pratt, the event is a lifeline. “I’m praying that this is going to help me be able to retire because you know you can’t live on social security,” he said.

The overwhelming response highlights the need for such initiatives. As one attendee put it: “This is desperately needed when you see veterans living out in the streets with no food, no medicine.”

If you miss going on Friday, it runs tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

