Volusia County hosts regional forum to strengthen support for veterans

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Veterans Services Division recently hosted a regional leadership forum, bringing together directors and managers from seven additional county Veterans Services divisions to bolster support for veterans and their families.

Held at American Legion Post 6 in DeLand, the forum offered a collaborative environment for participants to share ideas, assess current programs, and explore new ways to enhance services.

Attendees took part in discussions aimed at improving service delivery, overcoming operational challenges, and finding strategies to expand resources for veterans. The event encouraged sharing best practices and fostering partnerships to deliver better outcomes across counties.

This forum is part of Volusia County’s Volusia Values Veterans Program, which is dedicated to strengthening support and enhancing services for veterans and their families through collaboration and community involvement.

Volusia County is home to about 50,000 veterans. In 2025, the Veterans Services Division assisted over 16,000 veterans and their dependents in person and maintains the largest number of veteran services officers among Florida counties.

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