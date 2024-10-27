Volusia County Initiates nightly aerial mosquito control following Hurricane Milton

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County will begin nightly aerial mosquito control treatments on over 330 thousand acres.

The county is partnering with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and nightly aerial mosquito control starts on Oct. 27.

Aerial mosquito control treatments are being conducted to manage the increased mosquito population following Hurricane Milton.

The spraying operations will be scheduled between sunset and sunrise when mosquitoes are most active.

The county said the materials used in these operations will be industry-standard products widely applied across the United States to control mosquito populations.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, when used according to label instructions, larvicides and adulticides do not pose risks to people, pets, or the environment.

Click here to view an online map of planned treatment areas.

