Volusia County issues safety tips for Fourth of July beachgoers

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County is asking visitors to prioritize safety during the Independence Day weekend at one of the nation’s most popular beach destinations.

Visitors are advised to arrive early, allow extra travel time, and plan ahead for possible closures due to parking availability.

Families with young children are encouraged to visit non-driving beach areas. Those who visit a beach driving area should set up on the east, or ocean side, of the designated traffic lane for as long as conditions permit, and always hold children’s hands when crossing the driving lane.

Volusia County Officials encourage drivers to be aware that soft sand conditions may exist in many areas, limiting access for two-wheel-drive vehicles.

The Volusia Beaches app provides real-time information on beach driving and parking, as well as current beach conditions, open beach access points, and staffed lifeguard tower locations.

Before heading to the beach, residents and visitors are encouraged to download the Volusia Beaches app for current beach conditions, open beach access points, staffed lifeguard tower locations, and additional beach safety information.

Beachgoers are encouraged to always swim in front of a staffed lifeguard tower.

Residents can register online at www.parkvolusia.org .

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