Volusia County launches rip current safety classes with simulator

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Starting May 2, Volusia County will offer interactive rip current education classes for both residents and visitors. The first session is set for 8 a.m. at the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort.

The classes will utilize a specialized rip current simulator in a controlled pool, allowing participants to experience the force and movement of ocean conditions firsthand. These sessions are designed to build water confidence and raise public awareness.

Beach Safety staff will also teach participants how to identify rip currents from the shoreline and what to do if caught in one, according to Volusia County Government.

Attendance is capped at 20 to 25 people per session, with advance registration required. Participants do not need to be hotel guests to join.

According to the County, all participants must complete a waiver before taking part, and minors must have a parent or guardian present. The sessions focus on ocean safety and are not intended to teach swimming.

Future class dates will be posted on the County’s website and social media platforms.

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