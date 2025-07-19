Volusia County libraries offer cool refuge from Central Florida’s weekend heat

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — With high temperatures persisting in Central Florida this weekend, Volusia County officials remind residents that all 14 of the county’s public libraries are air-conditioned and open to visitors.

Residents are encouraged to visit these libraries during their regular hours to escape the heat, even if they do not possess a library card.

Volusia County officials recommend residents stay hydrated and steer clear of intense outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day.

Pet owners should make sure their animals always have access to shade and fresh water.

For more information on library locations and hours, residents can visit www.volusialibrary.org.

