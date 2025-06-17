Volusia County Man arrested for murder in 2021 infant death case

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced that in collaboration with the GAMEOVER Task Force, they have arrested 27-year-old Donovan Winter of Volusia County on charges of murder and child abuse.

The arrest stems from an incident on June 1, 2021, when deputies responded to a Merritt Island residence and found a two-month-old male infant deceased.

Following aN investigation by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit, the Brevard County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the infant, Winter’s son, died from multiple blunt-impact head injuries.

Authorities identified Winter as responsible for the injuries that caused the child’s death.

