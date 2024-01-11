Volusia County middle school student accused of joking about having a gun at school

DELTONA, Fla. — A Volusia County student is facing charges and is accused of joking about having a gun at school.

Deputies responded to Galaxy Middle School in Deltona on Wednesday morning.

They said they got a call about a student wearing a hoodie who was armed with a gun.

Investigators said they identified that student, but never found a weapon.

The student is being charged with campus disruption and a false report of a weapon.

