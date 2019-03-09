0 Volusia County middle school teacher accused of encouraging students to fight, officials say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A Volusia County teacher accused of encouraging kids to hit each other is now on leave.

The teacher works at Creekside Middle School in Port Orange.

The school said a child was bruised and it is now under investigation.

TRENDING NOW:

Administrators at Creekside Middle School are investigating how exactly he was hurt and if a teacher was partially responsible.

Many Creekside Middle School parents got a call Thursday from the principal. It was about a student who said he'd been hurt at school on Wednesday and his teacher was involved.

Chrissy Franks' son is a Creekside sixth-grader. She said he told her what happened on their way to a baseball game Friday night.

Because she hadn't heard the call she didn't really believe him, until now.

“I'm just finding all this out now, listening to this part too,” Franks said.

The school said the child's parents told the school guardian who called the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

A VCSO spokesperson said parents didn't want law enforcement involved, but the school is still doing its own investigation.

In the meantime, the teacher is suspended with pay.

“You don't tell them to put your hands on other kids at all no matter what.” Franks said.

WFTV asked the school for the teacher's name and which classes he taught, but they have not confirmed those details.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.