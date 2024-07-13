Volusia County officials schedule public meetings on dune recovery project, easement requirements

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders will host a series of meetings this month regarding an upcoming dune recovery project.

The project aims to restore the dunes that were significantly impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole in 2022.

Funded by various Florida Department of Environmental Protection grants, the initiative is scheduled to begin in late 2024.

The project involves placing sand along designated areas of the beach at no cost to eligible property owners with an easement on record with the county.

Property owners who provided an easement through last year’s TrapBag initiative will not need to submit a new one for the sand placement project.

Existing TrapBags must be removed by March 31, 2025, but the sand may be saved and used to enhance shoreline protection.

Property owners who received TrapBags under the previous easement and wish to opt out of the sand placement program must contact the county to do so.

Volusia County officials have scheduled a series of open-house-style meetings to provide more information and answer questions.

The meetings will run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. See the dates and locations for each meeting below:

Wednesday, July 17, at the Daytona Beach Shores Community Center, 3000 Bellemead Drive

Tuesday, July 30, at the Ponce Inlet Community Center, 4670 S Peninsula Drive

Wednesday, July 31, at the Brannon Center, 105 S Riverside Drive, New Smyrna Beach

Though attendance at the meetings is optional and not required for sand placement participation, signing an easement agreement is.

Complimentary notary services will be provided at the meetings and at several county offices.

For additional information, to ask questions, or to inquire about how to submit an easement, contact Shannon Minchew at sminchew@volusia.org or 386-736-5967, ext. 12236.

