Volusia County reaches settlement with man struck by Votran bus

DAYTONA BEACH, Fl. - Officials in Volusia County have reached a settlement with a man who was struck by a Votran bus over three years ago, but not before they tried to charge him for a for a stint he served in the county jail.
Michael Wade was struck while riding his bike at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard in 2015.
He sued the county to cover his $130,000 worth of medical expenses.
The county then launched a counter claim for $18,300 to pay for his time in jail stemming from a 2011 arrest when a marijuana plant was found in his room.
There was no attempt to recoup the $18,300 prior to Wade being struck by the bus.
Volusia County Commissioner Heather Post does not think it's fair to go after people who are legitmitely injured, as the county doesn't go after most inmates to pay for their jail time.
The county voted against Post and later approved the $75,000 settlement.
