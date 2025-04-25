Volusia County School Board to unveil second mobile learning lab

DELAND, Fla. — The STEM bus aims to help students develop 21st-century skills by offering innovative experiences in STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math).

Volusia County Schools will unveil its much-anticipated second STEM bus on April 30th at Galaxy Middle School.

The STEM learning labs at Volusia County School Board aim to equip students with essential 21st-century skills.

The new STEM bus will visit 6th-grade classrooms across the district, allowing excited students to dive into engaging modules about alternative energy, robotics, sound and light waves, meteorology, virtual reality and so much more.

From the construction of hydrogen cells to the engineering of adaptive technology for individuals with disabilities, the STEM bus offers enriched educational opportunities through the application of real-world scenarios. Furnished with solar panels, the bus will utilize solar energy while stationed for student activities.

The bus will assist community events, STEM competitions, and STEM nights, enhancing VCS’s inaugural STEM bus for elementary students, which was finalized in October 2023.

Since then, the elementary bus has made 103 site visits—many spanning two days—for an overall count of more than 10,000 visitors.

