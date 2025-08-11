Volusia County Schools kick off new year with first district “A” rating in 16 years

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Schools are celebrating an “A” rating as they start classes today, marking the district’s first “A” grade in sixteen years.

This year, 28 schools in Volusia County earned an “A” rating, up from 17 schools in 2024.

The district’s success shows enhancements in educational quality and student results.

Over 55,000 students are now enrolled in Volusia County Schools, gaining from the district’s improved educational environment.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group