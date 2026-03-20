Volusia County seeks host sites for free summer meal program

VOLUSIA COUNTY , Fla. — Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division is seeking local organizations to serve as host sites for the Summer BreakSpot program.

The federally funded initiative will provide free breakfast and lunch to children ages 18 and younger from June 1 through Aug. 7.

The program is designed to support children who depend on school meals for daily nutrition during the academic year.

Sites are eligible to participate if they are located in areas where at least 50% of children qualify for free or reduced-price school meals.

Participation in the program is cost-free for all approved host locations. Volusia County provides meals that are ready to serve and offers free training for staff and volunteers involved in the 10-week distribution process.

The Community Assistance Division is specifically looking for partners such as churches, social service agencies and private nonprofits to serve as meal sites. These organizations provide a safe environment for children to eat when school is not in session.

Last year, more than 60 sites across Volusia County participated in the Summer BreakSpot initiative. The program aims to prevent hunger during the summer vacation period by providing consistent access to wholesome food.

The application deadline for organizations interested in participating is April 24. For more information or to request an application, prospective sites can contact Patricia Hubbard at 386-736-5955, ext. 12957, or by email at phubbard@volusia.org.

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