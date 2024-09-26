Volusia County suspends beach driving, closes coastal parks

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has suspended beach driving and closed beach restrooms and showers, and coastal and inlet parks for the remainder of the day due to Hurricane Helene’s incoming effects.

Volusia County Beach Safety is displaying red flags to signal severe conditions and anticipates these warnings will continue over the next few days.

As the storm progresses, there are more chances for rip currents, higher-than-average tides, and large waves, that can pose significant risks to beachgoers.

Officials urge residents and visitors to stay out of the ocean until conditions improve

Following safety assessments, the County will begin to reopen these facilities tomorrow once they are deemed safe.

The Volusia County Citizens Information Center (CIC) will remain open until 6 p.m. Thursday to field storm-related inquiries, they can be reached at 866-345-0345.

