Volusia County unveils new veterans memorial plaza

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Almost 300 veterans, community figures and supporters gathered for a heartfelt celebration marking the grand opening of Volusia County’s Veterans Memorial Plaza in Daytona Beach.

“Today is more than a ceremony. It’s a celebration. A culmination. A promise fulfilled,” said Volusia County Council Member Jake Johansson.

Volusia County Honors Veterans with New Memorial Plaza The celebration of the grand opening of Volusia County’s Veterans Memorial Plaza in Daytona Beach. (Volusia County Community Information/Volusia County Community Information)

Johansson continues, “With great pride, we officially open Veterans Memorial Plaza – a space that now stands as a lasting tribute to the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment of our veterans and their families. This is a place built with heart, with honor, and with the deep respect our heroes so richly deserve.”

The plaza offers a special place where both residents and visitors can come together to remember and honor the brave men and women who gave their lives in the defense of our freedom.

It also acts as a meaningful venue for local veterans groups and various organizations to hold ceremonies and celebrations, fostering a sense of community and appreciation.

To request a brick, visit here.

