Answers sought after commissioner alleges thousands of dollars misspent by Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — We are pressing Daytona Beach city leaders for answers after a commissioner raised concerns about what she calls questionable spending on city credit cards. Commissioner Stacy Cantu said that both city employees and contractors have spent thousands of dollars at department stores, on travel, and on food.

Channel 9 has been working to get copies of transactions, receipts and information on the city’s purchase approval process.

We also tried to get City Manager Deric Feacher on camera by approaching him in the parking lot after work, but he got in his car and drove away.

During a phone call with the city, we allowed Feacher an opportunity to clarify a statement he sent us, but the city also denied that request.

Instead, Feacher sent us this statement:

“Taxpayers deserve confidence that every dollar we spend is handled responsibly, and I take that responsibility very seriously. The city has significant oversight and review processes in place for employee purchasing cards, including multiple levels of approval and regular monitoring of transactions. Even so, we are not content to simply say ‘trust us.’ We have an internal auditor who will review our practices, and I am assembling an internal committee of senior staff to take a fresh, comprehensive look at all of our policies and practices. If improvements are needed, we will make them. Our commitment is to transparency, accountability, and the highest standards of stewardship of public funds.” — City Manager Deric Feacher

The latest purchasing policy dates back to 2006. Feacher has been the city manager since 2021. The policy states that travel expenses such as hotels, food, and airline tickets cannot be put on a credit card, regardless of the amount.

During this week’s city commission meeting, commissioners agreed to have a city auditor review the credit cards. However, only two voted to prioritize it.

Eyewitness News is still reviewing transaction records and requesting specific receipts.

