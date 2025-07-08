Bethune-Cookman University’s community unites to welcome their 8th President

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Alumni, students and staff welcomed Dr. Albert Mosley to the Daytona Beach airport on Monday as he prepares to assume his role as the 8th President of Bethune-Cookman University.

Dr. Mosley, a seasoned leader in higher education, was chosen by Bethune-Cookman University’s Board of Trustees to serve as the new president. His tenure officially started this week, following his previous role as president at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa.

“It’s an extraordinary honor to be selected as the 8th President of the great Bethune-Cookman University and to build upon the powerful legacy of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune,” said Dr. Mosley.

Dr. Mosley brings 30 years of transformative leadership experience to Bethune-Cookman University. He also secured significant donations that enhanced the university’s endowment and funded new capital projects. Born in Shuqualak, Mississippi, Dr. Mosley is a first-generation college student who has earned degrees from Millsaps College, Duke University, Yale University, and the University of Georgia.

He is known for his entrepreneurial spirit and administrative acumen, qualities that have defined his career in higher education and nonprofit settings. Dr. Mosley’s leadership is expected to usher in a new era of growth and achievement for Bethune-Cookman University as he partners with the university community to shape its future.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group