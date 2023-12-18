DeLand police give gifts to local families with ‘Operation Christmas Cheer’

DELAND, Fla. — DeLand police officers helped make the holidays brighter for local families.

Officers handed out Christmas gifts to over 400 families on Saturday.

This was part of the department’s annual Operation Christmas Cheer.

DeLand Police Department partnered with Toys for Tots of Volusia County to make it possible.

