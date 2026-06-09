DeLand roundabout to become double-lane by June 15

DELAND, Fla. — The single-lane roundabout at State Road 44 and Kepler Road in DeLand will be converted to a double-lane configuration by June 15.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) says the change is expected to decrease the likelihood and severity of crashes at the intersection, which has experienced a high number of incidents.

FDOT says it selected the roundabout design because it helps ease congestion and keeps traffic moving smoothly, making the streets safer and more efficient for everyone.

Drivers should proceed to the right and continue counterclockwise when entering the new roundabout, and pay close attention to lane-use pavement markings.

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