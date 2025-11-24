Volusia County

Deltona man arrested after overnight confrontation with deputies

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested in Deltona after a confrontation with Volusia County deputies overnight.

The incident happened on Patron Avenue, where the man was allegedly burning trash while armed with a gun and dressed in body armor.

When deputies approached the man, he displayed agitation and reached for his gun. Deputies reacted by firing non-lethal rounds to restrain him before arresting him.

The man’s identity and the reasons behind his actions remain unclear. The exact time of the incident has not been disclosed.

The situation was resolved without lethal force, and the man is now in custody.

