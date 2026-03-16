Edgewater shooting: Man arrested for attempted murder after burglary

EDGEWATER, Fla. — Christopher Ryan Merritt, 41, was arrested Sunday evening for attempted murder after a shooting during a residential burglary on East Yelkca Terrace.

He also faces charges of aggravated battery and resisting arrest without violence.

Edgewater police officers arrived at the scene shortly after 6:00 p.m. on March 15.

Upon arrival, they located the victim and transported him to a nearby hospital for medical care. There, he received treatment for injuries resulting from the burglary attempt.

Officers state that body-worn camera footage from the incident is set to be released later today.

The case remains under active investigation by the Edgewater Police Department.

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