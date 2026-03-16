Volusia County

Edgewater shooting: Man arrested for attempted murder after burglary

Arrest made in Edgewater shooting case: Christopher Ryan Merritt charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, and resisting arrest.

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Christopher Ryan Merritt, 41 Christopher Ryan Merritt charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, and resisting arrest.
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

EDGEWATER, Fla. — Christopher Ryan Merritt, 41, was arrested Sunday evening for attempted murder after a shooting during a residential burglary on East Yelkca Terrace.

He also faces charges of aggravated battery and resisting arrest without violence.

Edgewater police officers arrived at the scene shortly after 6:00 p.m. on March 15.

Upon arrival, they located the victim and transported him to a nearby hospital for medical care. There, he received treatment for injuries resulting from the burglary attempt.

Officers state that body-worn camera footage from the incident is set to be released later today.

The case remains under active investigation by the Edgewater Police Department.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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