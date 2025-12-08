Fatal fire on Sunday morning in Volusia claimed the life of man and two dogs

PIERSON, Fla. — A fire on Shell Harbor Road in Pierson on Sunday morning caused the death of a man and two dogs, destroying the building.

The Volusia County Fire Department responded to the fire around 8:30 a.m. and after extinguishing it, found a man deceased inside the building.

The man is tentatively identified as the 69-year-old resident, though his identity remains unconfirmed officially.

Firefighters report that, in addition to the deceased man, two dogs were also found dead on the property. The fire destroyed the building, and there are no immediate indications of foul play.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Florida Bureau of Fire, Arson & Explosives Investigations.

