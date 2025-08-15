JetBlue restarts service in Daytona Beach with two new routes to New York

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — JetBlue will resume service at Daytona Beach International Airport on December 4, with two daily nonstop routes to New York City (JFK) and Boston (BOS).

“These flights will enhance greater business, tourism, and family connections, while strengthening Daytona Beach International Airport’s role as a gateway to the world,” said Volusia County Aviation and Economic Resources Director Cyrus Callum.

JetBlue’s return follows years of talks with the airport’s air service team. Now, Daytona Beach International Airport is served by five carriers with 11 nonstop destinations and one-stop connections nationwide and worldwide.

The JetBlue team says the new routes are expected to significantly boost the local economy and enhance the airport’s connectivity, demonstrating the confidence major carriers have in Daytona Beach International Airport’s ability to provide a first-class travel experience.

