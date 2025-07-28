Law enforcement conducted intensive training sessions in schools across Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — This summer, law enforcement agencies have been holding intensive training sessions in schools throughout Volusia County to prepare for potential active shooter situations.

The training, led by Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies and local police, focuses on creating realistic situations to better equip officers for potential threats on school campuses. Officials say the sessions are part of a broader initiative to enhance school safety and ensure law enforcement is prepared to respond effectively to emergencies.

While the specific schools involved have not been disclosed, the training aims to simulate real-life conditions as closely as possible.

TRAINING DAYS: This summer, VSO deputies and police have been using schools across Volusia County for intense, realistic training on the worst-case scenario of an active shooter on campus. @SheriffChitwood @volusiaschools pic.twitter.com/K7MJibH9FJ — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) July 28, 2025

Law enforcement describe the training as intense and realistic, highlighting the importance of staying prepared for potential threats. Leaders emphasize that as schools get ready for the new academic year, these training exercises highlight the dedication of local law enforcement to student safety and emergency preparedness.

