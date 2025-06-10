Man from DeLand arrested on strangulation and false imprisonment charges

DELAND, Fla. — Late Friday night, deputies received a domestic disturbance call on Reybury Lane in Palm Coast that prompted an investigation determining Edgar Lopez, 26, of Deland, strangled and falsely imprisoned his ex-girlfriend.

On a warrant for false imprisonment, tampering with a witness, victim, or informant, battery by strangulation and domestic violence battery, Lopez was arrested in Deland by the Deland Police Department.

He was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail and later released on a $10,000 bond.

According to the victim, Lopez arrived at her home with flowers and asked if he could come inside. After entering, Lopez refused to leave.

When the victim attempted to call 911, Lopez grabbed the phone and became physically violent, blocking her escape route out the front door.

With a towel, Lopez then covered the victim’s mouth to muffle her screams for help. After about two hours of being beaten and held captive, the victim managed to break free from Lopez and dial 911.

Lopez ran from the scene before deputies arrived.

FCSO obtained a warrant for Lopez, who was later arrested in Deland by the Deland Police Department.

