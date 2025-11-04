Police investigate Daytona Beach weekend fatal shooting

Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on November 2, at approximately 1:09 a.m. at the intersection of Goodall Avenue and South Grandview Avenue.

Officers found 23-year-old Anthony Chrun unconscious in his car after a shooting. Despite efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, officers detained the shooter, whose name hasn’t been released. Detectives identified all involved parties and are working with the State Attorney’s Office as the investigation continues.

Preliminary findings indicate the shooter and victim had an earlier altercation at a nearby bar on the night of the incident. The shooter was released that night pending review by the State Attorney’s Office.

The Daytona Beach Police Department assures no community threat, though investigation remains active.

