Ponce Inlet will retire its mobile app this Fall

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The town of Ponce Inlet is saying goodbye to its mobile app on October 1st, choosing to focus on its easy-to-use mobile-friendly website instead.

City officials say that this change helps them save costs while still providing you with the same great access and information.

The decision to disable the app aims to lower taxpayer expenses, since the town’s website offers all the same services and information in a mobile-friendly format.

Ponce Inlet official website Ponce Inlet official website (City of Ponce Inlet/City of Ponce Inlet)

By switching to a mobile-friendly website, Ponce Inlet is excited to keep their services accessible to everyone while also making smarter use of public funds.

