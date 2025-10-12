Port Orange crash sends three for emergency care

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — On Saturday, October 11, a single-vehicle crash took place near the intersection of S. Williamson Blvd. and Villages of Royal Palm Blvd., resulting in three individuals being taken for emergency medical treatment.

Investigators are actively investigating the incident, but the identities of the injured have not been released.

The Port Orange Police Department’s news release states that the crash occurred at 9:45 A.M. The cause of the accident and the condition of those injured have not been provided.

The vehicle type in the crash isn’t described.

The Port Orange Police Department is expected to release more details as the investigation progresses. Check back with Channel 9 for more.

