Some residents protest plan to rezone land for massive development in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — City commissioners in New Smyrna Beach are set to vote to rezone land for its portion of a massive project known as Deering Park.

This community blends various uses, extending from Volusia to Brevard County, featuring business complexes, industrial buildings, and residential properties.

The city of Edgewater already approved its section of the project and had a groundbreaking in April.

However, some residents protested the plan in New Smyrna Beach, saying it’s inappropriate for the area.

“It’s already becoming so busy and crowded and if you go down towards Flagler, you can’t even get on the beach on the weekends,” said Michael Dunphy.

Another concern is that more development could bring more flooding.

“All of this westward expansion just adds stress to our already inadequate infrastructure. We have serious flooding issues here,” said Bryon White.

“We’ve got a lot of people flooding, we’ve got a lot of people that are paying too much for insurance,” said Bill Gallagher.

Those in favor say it brings a tax base and industry the city desperately needs.

“We really are a tourism-based industry, restaurants jobs, hospitality, things like that, we really need more high tech and this is a solution to that,” said Mark Beckwith.

Glenn Storch is the attorney representing the developer and said serious consideration was given to the flooding issues the area faces and is now part of the project as a solution.

“71 square miles of it have been preserved for conservation. We can direct stormwater to these areas during major hurricanes,” said Glenn Storch.

The city will vote to rezone the land during the regular city commission meeting scheduled for 6:30 P.M.

