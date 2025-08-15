Teen homeschooled in Volusia County charged with threatening a mass shooting

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A 16-year-old homeschooled student has been charged with making an electronic threat to carry out a mass shooting after posting a photo of a handgun on Instagram.

The Instagram post, which included a location tag referencing Mainland High School, caused fear and disruption on the campus, prompting the Juvenile Behavioral Threat Assessment Unit to investigate right away.

Detectives were able to trace the Instagram account back to Isaiah Davis, who resides in Ormond Beach. Initially, Davis claimed that his account had been hacked, but he later admitted to making a mistake.

