Two students from Volusia County were arrested on Friday for school threats, authorities say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two Volusia County students, ages 13 and 15, were arrested on Friday for making threats against their schools.

The 15-year-old student wrote a threat on his school laptop about bringing a gun to Deltona High School to shoot another student. The 13-year-old drew a rifle on his desk at River Springs Middle School along with a threatening message.

The 15-year-old student’s threat triggered a Gaggle alert, which alerted the school resource deputy. The deputy responded and took him into custody before he could board the bus home.

He admitted to typing the threat, saying he didn’t mean it and was just angry about being bullied.

The younger student, who drew a threatening image and message on his desk, said he had been bullied at school but didn’t report it and was handling the situation himself.

Both students were charged with second-degree felonies.

Channel 9 has not disclosed the names of the students due to their ages, and no additional information has been provided at this time.

