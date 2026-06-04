Volusia County considers new safety measures after toll booth worker’s death

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County officials are considering additional safety measures at beach access points following the recent death of a toll booth worker this week.

The driver accused of crashing into the booth was in court this afternoon after being arrested yesterday.

The county put up a new toll booth and barriers meant to keep a car from ever coming close to it. They’ve only been placed at the Dunlawton approach so far and the county says they’re just a short-term solution until all the ramps can be evaluated.

Volusia County toll worker killed after driver plows through booth

Beachgoers are relieved to see the changes.

“Automated booths could prevent something like that from happening again but this is like again such a freak accident that I don’t know,” said Camron Hinson.

“Before Monday, you really didn’t think it was necessary but now, just by looking at the ramp, you can see how somebody coming down not paying attention, how the accident can happen,” said Greg Lezanic.

Deanna Harrell is accused of barreling through the approach and slamming straight into the booth, killing Tammie Joe Baker instantly. Harrell was in court this afternoon after being taken into custody yesterday and will stay in jail on no bond.

This isn’t the first time a toll booth has been hit.

The most recent was in 2022 – a man sped through the International Speedway Boulevard approach and injured four people on the beach. No one was working in the booth at the time.

County spokesperson Clayton Jackson said leaders won’t take any shortcuts when it comes to safety.

“We’re just starting to explore it. You know, test out what would work, what would work here to ensure it wouldn’t slow traffic down where it would impede or create a hazard in the roadway,” said Jackson.

Every approach has a different layout, so what works in one may not work in another. The county will continue to test options in the shores and eventually make improvements to every ramp.

The county said different kinds of barriers will be placed at the approach throughout the week for tests. You could also see emergency vehicles trying to get down the ramp to make sure they have clear access to the beach.

There isn’t a clear date for when the ramp will reopen just yet… or when a permanent solution will be decided.

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