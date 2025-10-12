Volusia County Schools launches Welding Technology program at Deltona High School

DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County Schools launched a Welding Technology program at Deltona High School with a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, October 9.

The program offers students hands-on welding experience in a growing field.

The American Welding Society projects a need for 320,500 new welding professionals in the U.S. by 2029, highlighting the program’s relevance.

Thanks to support from business partners, senior staff, and administration, as well as a grant from the Florida Department of Education’s Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant Program, this state-of-the-art lab will provide students with hands-on training,” said a district representative.

Students enrolled in the program will also have the chance to participate in dual enrollment with Daytona State College, which offers a welding technology and advanced welding certificate program. This enables students to earn workforce dual enrollment credits while still in high school.

