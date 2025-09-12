Volusia County welcomes ‘Coastal Currents’ e-newsletter

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has launched “Coastal Currents,” a new e-newsletter that delivers timely updates on beach conditions, coastal restoration efforts and environmental topics.

As one of Florida’s top coastal spots, Volusia County’s beaches are not only a beautiful natural treasure but also a significant part of the local economy. The “Coastal Currents” newsletter aims to keep everyone better connected by sharing important updates straight to subscribers’ inboxes each month.

Subscribers to the newsletter will receive seasonal updates, coastal rehab projects, post-storm recovery progress, insights into local wildlife and habitat preservation, and details about upcoming beach events.

Residents and visitors can now access the “Coastal Currents” newsletter by email and find it archived on the County’s website. This makes it simple to stay up-to-date on Volusia County’s coastal initiatives.

To keep up with coastal updates from Volusia County, residents and visitors can subscribe to the “Coastal Currents” e-newsletter at volusia.org/newsletter.

