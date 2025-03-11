Winner from Holly Hill claims $1 million playing Cash Wheel scratch-off game

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced that Raymond Littleton Jr., 64, of Holly Hill, claimed a $1 million top prize from The CASH WHEEL Scratch-Off game at the.

Littleton purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven at 1601 Ridgewood Avenue in Holly Hill.

The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The lucky winner chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $605,016.40.

So, players, remember to check your tickets. For $5, THE CASH WHEEL Scratch-Off game offers over $62 million in total cash prizes, including 4.3 million winning tickets.

Since its inception, Scratch-Off games have awarded more than $65.5 billion in prizes, created 2,283 millionaires, and generated more than $19.80 billion for the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group